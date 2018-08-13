Dlodlo: No plan to cut jobs in public sector
The 'Mail & Guardian' quoted an ANC insider as saying that there’s a plan to cut jobs to deal with an inflated wage bill.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says she will meet with unions urgently to allay fears that 30,000 workers in the public sector could lose their jobs.
TheMail & Guardian quoted an African National Congress (ANC) insider as saying that there’s a plan to cut jobs to deal with an inflated wage bill.
The minister says there is no plan to cut jobs so far. Dlodlo says any retrenchment plan would first have to go through an extensive process, which would include unions.
The minister says media reports have caused unnecessary harm and panic. According to reports, Treasury had set aside R4 billion to start the process of issuing severance packages to employees in the public sector.
Last week, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union said it would meet with other public sector unions and the state to discuss the matter.
