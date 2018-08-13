Disciplinary proceedings against George mayor set to resume
Melvin Naik has been charged for bringing the party into disrepute following alleged homophobic comments he made on a local radio station earlier this year.
CAPE TOWN - Disciplinary proceedings against George Mayor Melvin Naik are set to resume on Monday.
He said on a local radio station that he can not approve of a performance by the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus as it goes against his religious principles. He made the comments ahead of the group's performance in the town.
Disciplinary proceedings against George Mayor Melvin Naik started in June.
Senior Democratic Alliance (DA) members believe that his comments go against the party's values and principles.
Meanwhile, Knysna Mayor, Mark Willemse, is also set to face a disciplinary hearing at the end of this month.
He was elected as the town’s mayor after siding with the opposition when former mayor, Eleanore Bouw-Spies, was booted from her position.
In the Vredenal region, the DA lost to the African National Congress (ANC), after former mayor Rhenda Stephan resigned and Hennie Nell was voted in to take over the position.
At the same time, Wilhelmina Pietersen, who previously served as Chief Whip of the Stellenbosch Municipality Council, was elected as Speaker at the end of last month, after the previous Speaker’s resignation.
Party leader Mmusi Maimane is scheduled to provide an update on work done in DA-led local municipalities later today.
