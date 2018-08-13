Dept: Govt set to make tough decisions to deal with public sector wage bill
The department says suggestions to reign in spending so far include full early retirement packages and employee initiated severance agreements.
JOHANNESBURG – The Public Service and Administration Department says government will have to make unavoidable and difficult choices to deal with the escalating public sector wage bill.
The department says that suggestions to rein in spending so far include full early retirement packages and employee-initiated severance agreements.
But it’s given the assurance that government will be careful and meticulous in rolling out such programmes.
The department has also dismissed reports that the state is looking to scrap almost 30,000 jobs in the public sector over the next three years.
Spokesperson Mava Scott says: “We don’t want to lose the technical and professional skills that are much needed in the public service.
“So, even when we engage in that exercise, we’re going to engage in a manner that won’t compromise the capacity of government to deliver services.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
