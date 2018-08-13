DA to discuss process to appoint new CT mayor
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille announced last week that she would be stepping down as mayor at the end of October.
CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leaders will on Monday discuss the process of appointing a new Cape Town mayor.
This comes after Mayor Patricia de Lille announced her resignation a week ago.
She steps down in October.
The party's federal council will ultimately decide who will take over from De Lille.
The process of appointing a new mayor will be discussed at the DA provincial executive committee meeting.
Western Cape DA leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela: "The federal executive must then decide the dates for nominations to be opened and closed and then people will be expected to submit their application. Then after closing, we will screen the applications to see if people meet the criteria."
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille announced last week that she would be stepping down as mayor at the end of October.
In an agreement reached with the party, it was decided that all internal charges against her would be dropped.
It remains to be seen exactly who will take over and ultimately wear the mayoral chain.
Popular in Politics
-
ConCourt to rule on Shaun Abrahams' fate as NPA head
-
Sars illegally paid Guptas R420 million, kept them in money laundering business
-
Limpopo ANC: No confirmation from national leadership of plan to rescue VBS
-
Will Athol Trollip survive yet another motion of no confidence?
-
IRR warns politicians to tread carefully on land debate
-
Disciplinary proceedings against George mayor set to resume
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.