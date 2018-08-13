DA to discuss process to appoint new CT mayor

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille announced last week that she would be stepping down as mayor at the end of October.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leaders will on Monday discuss the process of appointing a new Cape Town mayor.

This comes after Mayor Patricia de Lille announced her resignation a week ago.

She steps down in October.

The party's federal council will ultimately decide who will take over from De Lille.

The process of appointing a new mayor will be discussed at the DA provincial executive committee meeting.

Western Cape DA leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela: "The federal executive must then decide the dates for nominations to be opened and closed and then people will be expected to submit their application. Then after closing, we will screen the applications to see if people meet the criteria."

In an agreement reached with the party, it was decided that all internal charges against her would be dropped.

It remains to be seen exactly who will take over and ultimately wear the mayoral chain.