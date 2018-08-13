CT pupils receive counselling after alleged bullying incident
A video circulated on social media last week, showing a 14-year-old girl being attacked by a classmate.
CAPE TOWN - Trauma counselling is being provided to two Livingstone High School learners involved in an alleged school bullying incident.
A video circulated on social media last week, showing a 14-year-old girl being attacked by a classmate.
It's been reported the girl was assaulted after she tried to defend a friend who was allegedly inappropriately touched by a boy on school premises.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the school is investigating the assault.
“Livingstone governing body met on Saturday to discuss the incident that happened at the school. The school has scheduled a disciplinary hearing for 22 August and counselling and psychological support is being provided for both the learners involved.”
The matter has also been reported to the police.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Shaun Abrahams ‘disappointed’ with ConCourt judgment
-
[WATCH] The DA video the SABC 'refused' to air
-
Helen Zille sparks social media debate on colonialism yet again
-
Maimane gives reasons for moving away from BEE policy
-
Fresh protests in Hout Bay, search for fisherman continues
-
'There’s absolutely nothing racist about anything I have ever said or done'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.