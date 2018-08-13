CT pupils receive counselling after alleged bullying incident

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
Go

CT pupils receive counselling after alleged bullying incident

A video circulated on social media last week, showing a 14-year-old girl being attacked by a classmate.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Trauma counselling is being provided to two Livingstone High School learners involved in an alleged school bullying incident.

A video circulated on social media last week, showing a 14-year-old girl being attacked by a classmate.

It's been reported the girl was assaulted after she tried to defend a friend who was allegedly inappropriately touched by a boy on school premises.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the school is investigating the assault.

“Livingstone governing body met on Saturday to discuss the incident that happened at the school. The school has scheduled a disciplinary hearing for 22 August and counselling and psychological support is being provided for both the learners involved.”

The matter has also been reported to the police.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA