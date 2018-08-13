CT pupils receive counselling after alleged bullying incident

A video circulated on social media last week, showing a 14-year-old girl being attacked by a classmate.

CAPE TOWN - Trauma counselling is being provided to two Livingstone High School learners involved in an alleged school bullying incident.

A video circulated on social media last week, showing a 14-year-old girl being attacked by a classmate.

It's been reported the girl was assaulted after she tried to defend a friend who was allegedly inappropriately touched by a boy on school premises.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the school is investigating the assault.

“Livingstone governing body met on Saturday to discuss the incident that happened at the school. The school has scheduled a disciplinary hearing for 22 August and counselling and psychological support is being provided for both the learners involved.”

The matter has also been reported to the police.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)