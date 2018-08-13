CT police retrieve third service firearm stolen during Zwelihle protests

FBI agent Strzok, who criticized Trump in text messages, is fired
The officer was attacked with an axe and robbed of his service shotgun during the demonstrations last month.
CAPE TOWN - Hermanus police have retrieved a third gun stolen from officers during land protests in Zwelihle.
Two other police weapons have since been recovered.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A 33-ear-old man will appear in the Hermanus Magistrate Court following his arrest this morning.”
