CT cops nab man with AK-47
Patrol officers nabbed the 32-year-old suspect on Sunday following routine inspections in the area.
CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha man has been arrested after he was caught with an AK-47.
Patrol officers nabbed the 32-year-old suspect on Sunday following routine inspections in the area.
But the arrest was not without drama. The suspect fled as officers approached his car at a local petrol station.
A high-speed chase ensued, and police later tracked the man down at his Site B home.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A preliminary investigation led the police to an address at Site B, where they found the suspect who was the driver of the vehicle. Upon searching the house, police found an AK-47 with 25 rounds of live ammunition.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
ConCourt advises against reinstating Mxolisi Nxasana as NPA boss
-
Helen Zille sparks social media debate on colonialism yet again
-
[WATCH] The DA video the SABC 'refused' to air
-
'There’s absolutely nothing racist about anything I have ever said or done'
-
ConCourt finds Shaun Abrahams' appointment as NPA boss invalid
-
Research: Cash-strapped South Africans cutting back on spending
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.