CT cops nab man with AK-47

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha man has been arrested after he was caught with an AK-47.

Patrol officers nabbed the 32-year-old suspect on Sunday following routine inspections in the area.

But the arrest was not without drama. The suspect fled as officers approached his car at a local petrol station.

A high-speed chase ensued, and police later tracked the man down at his Site B home.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A preliminary investigation led the police to an address at Site B, where they found the suspect who was the driver of the vehicle. Upon searching the house, police found an AK-47 with 25 rounds of live ammunition.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)