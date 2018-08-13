CT authorities to monitor Hout Bay following violent protests
Demonstrators, who are unhappy over the arrest of illegal abalone poachers in the area, burned tyres and blocked roads.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town law enforcement officials will continue to monitor Hout Bay following violent protests.
Disgruntled fishermen and community members in Hangberg went on the rampage when they took to the streets on Sunday.
Yesterday's protest in Hout Bay quickly turned violent, with police firing rubber bullets.
#Houtbay Protesters have torches the DAFF Officers in Hout Bay Harbour. GLS pic.twitter.com/lT9hCMBeLH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 12, 2018
#HoutBayProtest pic.twitter.com/kR9DBsuaRw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 12, 2018
At the harbour, two storerooms were torched and two properties were also set alight.
City mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith: "A private property was attacked and a woman and child apparently held hostage after a group of persons linked to the poaching activity in Hout Bay."
Smith condemned the violence.
Meanwhile, three people have been arrested and are expected to appear in court soon on a charge of public violence.
