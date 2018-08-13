CSA ties down young cricket talent

Cricket South Africa (CSA) says a number of Under-19 players have now been awarded senior provincial or franchise contracts.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has on Monday announced a new initiative to retain its identified talent from its youth structures for a period until they are taken up within the senior provincial or franchise structures.

“A number of our under-19 players have already been awarded franchise or senior provincial contracts,” says Corrie van Zyl, CSA General Manager.

“Two players in point are Wandile Makwetu and Sinethemba Qeshile who have already been contracted to the Multiply Titans and the Warriors respectively. But it is important that we have regulations in place to keep the talent, in which we have invested a great deal of our resources within the system, available for the next level of our talent pipeline such as the SA Emerging Squad, South Africa A and eventually the Proteas in the long-term.

“All players, who are chosen to represent South Africa at under-19 level, are required to sign retention contracts which remain in place until they are superseded by Senior Provincial or Franchise contracts. The seven players listed below are those who have now moved on from CSA under-19 contracts to franchise or senior provincial contracts,” concluded Van Zyl.

“It is a great achievement for these boys,” said CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe. “They have shown their immense talent during the tour to England last month and with our strategy of retaining talent in mind, we wanted to recognise their importance and safeguard their development at this crucial period of their careers. This will motivate the players to stay focused on their game while ensuring that South African cricket keeps hold of the best young players within our structures.”

CSA Under-19 contracted players who have now been awarded senior provincial or franchise contracts:

Jade de Klerk (Eastern Province),

Jean du Plessis (South Western District),

Wandile Makwetu (Multiply Titans),

Kgaudise Molefe (Gauteng),

Jason Niemand (Border),

Thando Ntini (Western Province),

Sinethemba Qeshile (Warriors)