ConCourt to rule on Shaun Abrahams' fate as NPA head
Freedom Under Law argued that Abrahams should not be allowed to remain in his position because his appointment was the product of former president Jacob Zuma’s unlawful abuse of power.
PRETORIA – The Constitutional Court will hand down judgment on Monday on whether Advocate Shaun Abrahams may remain on as prosecutions boss or whether President Cyril Ramaphosa can announce his replacement.
The apex court was asked earlier this year to confirm the full bench in Pretoria’s finding that former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Mxolisi Nxasana’s golden handshake was unlawful and set it aside as well as Abrahams' subsequent appointment to the top job.
Freedom Under Law argued that Abrahams should not be allowed to remain in his position because his appointment was the product of former President Jacob Zuma’s unlawful abuse of power.
The court heard how Zuma abused his powers in order to rid himself of one National Director of Public Prosecutions and replace him with another and by doing so, Zuma violated the constitutional requirements of prosecutorial independence.
It was further argued that the former president did all this for his personal benefit which was to minimise his own risk of prosecution.
Abrahams argued that there is no evidence to suggest he is neither fit nor proper to hold the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
