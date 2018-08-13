ConCourt: Jacob Zuma abused his power to remove Mxolisi Nxasana

Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga says former President Jacob Zuma’s attempts to remove Mxolisi Nxasana mutated between 'carrot and stick strategies'.

PRETORIA - The Constitutional Court has found that former President Jacob Zuma abused his power when he removed former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana as head of the National Prosecuting Authority(NPA).

The court also ruled that both Nxasana’s removal from office and advocate Shaun Abrahams' subsequent appointment were constitutionally invalid.

Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga says Zuma’s attempts to remove Nxasana mutated between “carrot and stick strategies”.

“Former President Zuma was bent on getting rid of Mr Nxasana by whatever means he could muster.”

Madlanga says Zuma effectively bought Nxasana out of office, which affects Abrahams’ position.

“Advocate Abrahams is a beneficiary of that abuse of power. The law dictates that the NDPP be cleansed of all the ills that have plagued it for the past few years.”

However, the court ruled that Abrahams’ decisions during his tenure will remain valid.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)