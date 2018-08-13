ConCourt finds Shaun Abrahams' appointment as NPA boss invalid
The Constitutional Court is handing down judgment on Shaun Abrahams' future as the National Director of Public Prosecutions.
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has confirmed that Advocate Shaun Abrahams' appointment as prosecutions boss is constitutionally invalid.
Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga found that the manner in which former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana vacated office was invalid and therefore it had a knock-on effect on Abrahams' appointment.
Madlanga found that former President Jacob Zuma was bent on removing Nxasana at all costs and effectively bought him out with a R17 million settlement.
The judge found that this compromised the independence of the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions, which rendered his vacation of office invalid.
#Abrahams Judge Madlanga: confirms that Nxasana’s vacation of office was invalid. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 13, 2018
BREAKING #Abrahams Judge Madlanga: it follows, that Abrahams appointed as NDPP is invalid. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 13, 2018
#Abrahams Judge Madlanga: Zuma’s removal of Nxasana was an abuse of power. Abrahams was a beneficiary of an abuse of power. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 13, 2018
#Abrahams Judge Madlanga: decision taken and performed by Abrahams shall not be deemed invalid. Nxasana is ordered to pay back the money. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 13, 2018
BREAKING #Abrahams Judge Madlanga: Pres. Ramaphosa has been ordered to appoint an NDPP within 90 days. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 13, 2018
