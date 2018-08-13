ConCourt finds Shaun Abrahams' appointment as NPA boss invalid

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
Go

ConCourt finds Shaun Abrahams' appointment as NPA boss invalid

The Constitutional Court is handing down judgment on Shaun Abrahams' future as the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has confirmed that Advocate Shaun Abrahams' appointment as prosecutions boss is constitutionally invalid.

Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga found that the manner in which former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana vacated office was invalid and therefore it had a knock-on effect on Abrahams' appointment.

Madlanga found that former President Jacob Zuma was bent on removing Nxasana at all costs and effectively bought him out with a R17 million settlement.

The judge found that this compromised the independence of the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions, which rendered his vacation of office invalid.

More to follow.

WATCH: ConCourt rules on Shaun Abrahams' future as NPA boss

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA