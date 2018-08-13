ConCourt finds Shaun Abrahams' appointment as NPA boss invalid

The Constitutional Court is handing down judgment on Shaun Abrahams' future as the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has confirmed that Advocate Shaun Abrahams' appointment as prosecutions boss is constitutionally invalid.

Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga found that the manner in which former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana vacated office was invalid and therefore it had a knock-on effect on Abrahams' appointment.

Madlanga found that former President Jacob Zuma was bent on removing Nxasana at all costs and effectively bought him out with a R17 million settlement.

The judge found that this compromised the independence of the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions, which rendered his vacation of office invalid.

