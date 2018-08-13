Boks face challenging selection posers ahead of Rugby Championship opener

Rassie Erasmus and the Springboks face a number of difficult selection calls ahead of their Rugby Championship opener against Argentina at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

The Boks are missing some frontline players that did duty in the 2-1 series victory over England in June and though they have recalled some experienced players, it is still uncertain who Erasmus’ first Rugby Championship match day 23 squad will be.

The most obvious absentee from the June internationals is Duane Vermeulen, who is tied up in club commitments in Japan but the recall of fit-again Lions captain, Warren Whiteley, settles that conundrum, although another returnee to the squad, experienced Bath loose forward Francois Louw, can pack down at the back of the scrum.

Captain Siya Kolisi is set to shift to the blindside to accommodate either Louw or debutant Bulls flanker Marco van Staden in the number 6 jersey. Erasmus might also consider fielding former captain Eben Etzebeth at lock after returning from a lower nerve injury in his back but RG Snyman and Franco Mostert impressed against England and fielding Etzebeth after missing 8 months of rugby could be a risk against a very physical Pumas pack.

Erasmus faces further conundrums with the backs, where a few injuries have put some pressure on the Bok coach. The unavailability of centre Damian de Allende could mean a few positional changes. Handre Pollard could wear the number 12 jersey with the temptation of blooding 19-year-old Stormers flyhalf Damian Willemse at 10 or we could see Lukhanyo Am shift one position inside to fill that 12 jersey, with Lionel Mapoe given another opportunity at 13.

With the injury to Sbu Nkosi, the right wing position could be another headache for Erasmus, who hasn’t selected a specialist 14 in his 35-man squad. Am could well be the man that gets positioned out on the right wing with a new centre pairing of Andre Esterhuisen and Lionel Mapoe deployed for the first time.

Whatever the composition of the side will be for the match against the Pumas, there is a huge expectation from the South African rugby public for a continued improvement in a tough competition.