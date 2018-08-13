Another arrest made 4 months after CT cop’s murder

The Hawks say the suspect was apprehended over the weekend in connection with Constable Ncedo Katoyi's murder in Site C on the 9 April.

CAPE TOWN - A second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a policeman in Khayelitsha.

The Hawks say the suspect was apprehended over the weekend, in connection with Constable Ncedo Katoyi's murder in Site C on 9 April.

Katoyi and another officer were attending to a complaint in Site C when they were approached by six suspects.

Katoyi was shot dead and his partner was wounded.

The gunmen fled the scene with the policeman's service pistol.

A 32-year-old man was apprehended shortly thereafter and appeared in court at the end of April.

He abandoned his bail application and the matter has been postponed until 28 September.

A second man has now been apprehended in Site C over the weekend.

The Hawks say he's due to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)