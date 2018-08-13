Another arrest made 4 months after CT cop’s murder
The Hawks say the suspect was apprehended over the weekend in connection with Constable Ncedo Katoyi's murder in Site C on the 9 April.
CAPE TOWN - A second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a policeman in Khayelitsha.
The Hawks say the suspect was apprehended over the weekend, in connection with Constable Ncedo Katoyi's murder in Site C on 9 April.
Katoyi and another officer were attending to a complaint in Site C when they were approached by six suspects.
Katoyi was shot dead and his partner was wounded.
The gunmen fled the scene with the policeman's service pistol.
A 32-year-old man was apprehended shortly thereafter and appeared in court at the end of April.
He abandoned his bail application and the matter has been postponed until 28 September.
A second man has now been apprehended in Site C over the weekend.
The Hawks say he's due to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Helen Zille sparks social media debate on colonialism yet again
-
ConCourt advises against reinstating Mxolisi Nxasana as NPA boss
-
ConCourt: Jacob Zuma abused his power to remove Mxolisi Nxasana
-
ConCourt finds Shaun Abrahams' appointment as NPA boss invalid
-
Research: Cash-strapped South Africans cutting back on spending
-
'There’s absolutely nothing racist about anything I have ever said or done'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.