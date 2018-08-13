ANC denies reports it’s got plan to save VBS Bank

It's been reported that the provincial ANC leadership in Limpopo met with the party's top six in a last-ditch political attempt to save the bank.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has rubbished reports that its top six has discussed a rescue plan for VBS Mutual Bank, saying the officials are only concerned about the loss suffered by burial societies, the elderly and stokvels.

City Press reported on Sunday that the provincial ANC leadership in Limpopo met with the party's top six in a last-ditch political attempt to save the bank.

Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank placed the bank under curatorship following a liquidity crisis and allegations of widespread corruption.

The Limpopo ANC’s Donald Selamolela says reports that there is already a plan to save VBS Mutual Bank are false.

“The reports are very mischievous, misleading and borders on lie paddling.”

But he doesn’t deny that the ANC in Limpopo does want the bank to be saved.

He says this was a resolution taken at its previous elective conference.

“Our call has been that there must be something to assist the bank, but now what is actually being said that we have already come with a plan.”

Luthuli House has sent out a statement saying the money lost through the VBS scandal must be urgently recovered and returned to their rightful owners, adding that law enforcement agencies must act against those implicated in defrauding the bank.

