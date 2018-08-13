AfriForum concerned over alleged govt land expropriation list
The organisation says that the list has been doing the rounds at the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development.
JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum has not been able to authenticate a document that lists farms that it believes have been identified for land expropriation without compensation.
The organisation says that the list has been doing the rounds at the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development.
Despite releasing its content, AfriForum has not disclosed how it came to possess the document.
The list comprises 195 farms around the country which AfriForum claims will be used to test land expropriation.
CEO Ernst Roets: "If the list is true then we are extremely concerned. There are people on the list who's land has never been subject to any land claims. Some of the farms on the list are highly productive commercial farms, we're not just talking about empty land."
Popular in Local
-
ConCourt to rule on Shaun Abrahams' fate as NPA head
-
AfriForum claims to be in possession of list of farms targeted for expropriation
-
UJ professors ordered to pay back R14 million they stole from university
-
Fate of Jiba, Mrwebi now in Ramaphosa’s hands
-
Wonderboom plane crash: Preliminary report says crew confused over procedures
-
Sars illegally paid Guptas R420 million, kept them in money laundering business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.