AfriForum concerned over alleged govt land expropriation list

The organisation says that the list has been doing the rounds at the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum has not been able to authenticate a document that lists farms that it believes have been identified for land expropriation without compensation.

The organisation says that the list has been doing the rounds at the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development.

Despite releasing its content, AfriForum has not disclosed how it came to possess the document.

The list comprises 195 farms around the country which AfriForum claims will be used to test land expropriation.

CEO Ernst Roets: "If the list is true then we are extremely concerned. There are people on the list who's land has never been subject to any land claims. Some of the farms on the list are highly productive commercial farms, we're not just talking about empty land."

