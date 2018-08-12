Zimbabwe’s Constantino Chiwenga responds to possible further US sanctions

As the opposition in Zimbabwe challenge the country's election, the US has set tough new conditions before it lifts sanctions on the country.

HARARE - Two weeks after troubled elections, Zimbabwe’s vice president Constantino Chiwenga has been responding to news that the US has set tough new conditions before it lifts sanctions on the country.

Emmerson Mnangagwa had hoped to be inaugurated as president today but the MDC Alliance’s court challenge to the results has put a stop to that.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the president of Botswana had accepted invitations to Mnangagwa’s inauguration.

That of course won’t happen now the MDC Alliance has lodged its court challenge and there will be a closely watched legal battle.

On Twitter, some MDC Alliance supporters are saying that what they want is a rerun.

There’s also been mixed reaction to news US President Donald Trump has signed in law a bill to extend sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Chiwenga says he’s disappointed by the news but he is currently in Russia where he’s meeting Russian investors.