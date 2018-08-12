Will Athol Trollip survive yet another motion of no confidence?
Nelson Mandela Bay metro council members from ANC, EFF, UDM, AIC AND PA claim they cannot work with Trollip.
CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip is facing yet another motion of no confidence with some opposition parties set to support the motion on Thursday.
The initial motion in may did not proceed due to a lack of numbers.
The opposition parties are expected to meet today to finalize their plans to oust the mayor.
UDM councillor, Mongameli Bobani said, “Whoever is the mayor, that particular mayor will take a collective decision. Not what is happening right now with the coalition of the DA. It is only Athol Trollip that is deciding.”
The EEF's Yoliswa Yako agrees.
“In between that the parties will still continue to talk and find one another. It’s not about one list or the other list but what is best for the NMB and that is what EFF is going to support.”
Opposition parties need 61 votes to remove Trollip as mayor.
