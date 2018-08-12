Western Cape concludes public hearings on draft ‘Uber Bill’
In 2017, the government decided to amend the National Land Transport Act to accommodate e-hailing services.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape has concluded its public hearings to regulate companies like Uber and Taxify.
The National Land Transport Amendment Bill, or the Uber Bill, that will see e-hailing services brought in line with other meter-taxi operators.
The public hearings started in George last week and have concluded in Cape Town.
The move followed an increase in violence in the industry, with uber drivers being at the receiving end of vicious attacks from meter-taxi operators.
The meter taxi industry sees e-hailing services as a threat to their livelihood.
The chairperson of the Provincial Standing Committee on Transport and Public Works, Nceba Hinana, says, “Among some of the concerns over the bill, were the long waiting periods for operating licence, as the bill proposes harsher punishments, include imprisonment for drivers who operate without a licence.”
The legislation will also cover the regulation of routes as well as other non-motorised forms of transport including cycling.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
