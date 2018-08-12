[UPDATE] Calm returns to Hout Bay after violent protests

It is understood the demonstration was over the shooting of a suspected poacher on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - The protests that flared in Hout Bay have now calmed after violence erupted in the area earlier on Sunday afternoon.

Demonstrators were seen barricading roads and setting tyres alight as officials tried to control the unrest.

Authorities say while the situation is now stable, protesters had set buildings on fire.

Cape Town Metro Police officials have confirmed that protesters have congregated around a building belonging to the department of agriculture, fisheries and forestation.

#Houtbay Protesters have torches the DAFF Officers in Hout Bay Harbour. GLS pic.twitter.com/lT9hCMBeLH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 12, 2018

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dayson says, “About 300 people have approached the deck offices. The building has been set alight. We have a number of officers making their way to the area.”

Dayson added firefighters were struggling to put out the blaze.

“All our officers and SA Police Service are on the scene. The report we have says two private houses have been set alight.”

Officials say protesters have dispersed, however, Harbour Road remains closed to traffic.

Protests now at Houtbay harbour - avoid the area pic.twitter.com/YoJYmT5jax — CVNWpatrols (@CVNWpatrols) August 12, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)