[UPDATE] Calm returns to Hout Bay after violent protests

It is understood the demonstration was over the shooting of a suspected poacher on Saturday night.

A view of the building that was set alight during protests in Hout Bay, Cape Town. Picture: EWN.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The protests that flared in Hout Bay have now calmed after violence erupted in the area earlier on Sunday afternoon.

Demonstrators were seen barricading roads and setting tyres alight as officials tried to control the unrest.

It is understood the demonstration was over the shooting of a suspected poacher on Saturday night.

Authorities say while the situation is now stable, protesters had set buildings on fire.

Cape Town Metro Police officials have confirmed that protesters have congregated around a building belonging to the department of agriculture, fisheries and forestation.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dayson says, “About 300 people have approached the deck offices. The building has been set alight. We have a number of officers making their way to the area.”

Dayson added firefighters were struggling to put out the blaze.

“All our officers and SA Police Service are on the scene. The report we have says two private houses have been set alight.”

Officials say protesters have dispersed, however, Harbour Road remains closed to traffic.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

