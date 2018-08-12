Trump backs boycott of Harley Davidson in steel tariff dispute
Harley Davidson has repeatedly declined to comment on President Donald Trump’s remarks over the course of the dispute.
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump backed boycotting American motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson Inc on Sunday, the latest salvo in a dispute between the company and Trump over tariffs on steel.
The Wisconsin-based motorcycle manufacturer announced a plan earlier in 2018 to move production of motorcycles for the European Union from the United States to its overseas facilities to avoid the tariffs imposed by the trading bloc in retaliation for Trump’s duties on steel and aluminium imports.
In response, Trump has criticized Harley Davidson, calling for higher, targeted taxes and threatening to lure foreign producers to the United States to increase competition.
“Many @harleydavidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas. Great! Most other companies are coming in our direction, including Harley competitors. A really bad move! US will soon have a level playing field, or better,” Trump said in a Twitter post.
Harley Davidson has repeatedly declined to comment on Trump’s remarks over the course of the dispute. The company could not be immediately reached for comment on Sunday.
Harley has forecast that the EU tariffs would cost the company about $30 million to $45 million (£35.25 million) for the remainder of 2018 and $90 million to $100 million on a full-year basis.
Trump met Saturday with a group of bikers who support him, posing for pictures with about 180 bikers at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is on vacation.
Motorcycle companies based outside the United States include Japan’s Honda Motor Co Ltd and Yamaha Corp, Europe’s BMW and Ducati as well as India’s Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, among others.
Popular in World
-
[UPDATE] Ronaldo expects to be out of hospital by Monday
-
Nasa launches probe to go deep into Sun’s scorching atmosphere
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sued for defrauding shareholders
-
Suspected Seattle airplane thief was adventurer, bakery owner
-
Splits deepen over Boris Johnson’s burqa comments
-
A mechanic dies after stealing a Horizon Airlines Plane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.