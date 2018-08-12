Three people arrested in Hout Bay protest
It is understood the demonstration was over the shooting of a suspected poacher on Saturday night.
CAPE TOWN – Three people were arrested during violent protests in Hout Bay, Cape Town.
While calm has been restored, the area remains tense.
About 300 demonstrators went on the rampage on Sunday afternoon.
#HoutBayProtest pic.twitter.com/kR9DBsuaRw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 12, 2018
Demonstrators clashed with law enforcement officials.
Roads were barricaded, and tyres set alight. A building was also torched.
#Houtbay Protesters have torches the DAFF Officers in Hout Bay Harbour. GLS pic.twitter.com/lT9hCMBeLH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 12, 2018
