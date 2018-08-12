Three arrested in Hout Bay protest

It is understood the demonstration was over the shooting of a suspected poacher on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN – Three people were arrested during violent protests in Hout Bay, Cape Town.

While calm has been restored, the area remains tense.

About 300 demonstrators went on the rampage on Sunday afternoon.

Demonstrators clashed with law enforcement officials.

Roads were barricaded, and tyres set alight. A building was also torched.