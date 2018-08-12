Talks between Santaco, ANC to continue

Commuters were left stranded in the province last week after taxi groups affiliated to the task team took part in the strike.

CAPE TOWN - Talks between the taxi task team, Santaco and the ANC are set to continue next week in the Western Cape.

Commuters were left stranded in the province last week after taxi groups affiliated to the task team took part in the strike.

The ANC's Cameron Dugmore said, “We have made it clear as the ANC that we are doing this in the interest of the commuters and the mini bus industry. We will issue statements early next week.”