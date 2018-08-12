Speculation about Pogba’s future at United continues to mount

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
Go

Speculation about Pogba’s future at United continues to mount

The France World Cup winner has been linked with another big-money move, to Barcelona, following a series of apparent fallouts with United manager Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba. Picture: @ManUtd/Twitter.
Manchester United’s Paul Pogba. Picture: @ManUtd/Twitter.
4 hours ago

LONDON - Speculation about Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United continues to mount amid reports in the British media that the midfielder is afraid he will be punished if he says the wrong thing.

The France World Cup winner, who moved to Old Trafford in 2016 in a $114 million transfer deal, has been linked with another big-money move, to Barcelona, following a series of apparent fallouts with United manager Jose Mourinho.

But the 25-year-old was made captain for his club’s Premier League opener against Leicester City and was praised by Mourinho for his performance, which included the goal that set United on the way to a 2-1 win.

However, a post on Pogba’s Instagram account shortly after the game fuelled continuing speculation that he is still far from settled at Old Trafford.

In comments widely regarded as reflecting continuing problems with his relationship with the United boss, he wrote: “I’ll always give my best for the fans and my teammates, no matter what’s going on.”

He did not directly mention Mourinho, who has been critical of the player he signed from Juventus in 2016.

But in comments attributed to Pogba in Sunday’s British newspapers, he says: “There are things I can say and there are things I cannot say... otherwise I will get fined.”

He adds: “When people trust you, then you’re good in your own head, and it’s going to be easier.

“I always give my best for the fans, for the team mates ... and for the people that trust me.”

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA