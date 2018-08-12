Some Mitchells Plain residents accuse city of not being pro-poor
A group of residents took to the streets over high municipal bills also calling for outstanding debt to scrapped.
CAPE TOWN - Some disgruntled Mitchells Plain residents have accused the City of Cape Town of not being pro-poor.
A small group took to the streets over high municipal bills also calling for outstanding debt to scrapped.
The group has accused Cape Town city bosses of increasing fares at exorbitant rates.
Mitchell's Plain community activist Juven Rittles says residents have had enough.
“We will continue picketing in Mitchells Plain… They must know that we are not happy.”
But, Mayco member for Water and Sanitation, Xanthea Limberg says there was an increase in tariffs with the permission of national government.
“With the existing tariffs, vulnerable residents receive 10,000 litres of water free of charge. We urge residents to register themselves as disadvantaged.”
