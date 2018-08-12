Ronaldo in hospital with pneumonia - media

According to a report, the two-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently in the intensive care unit at a private hospital on the Spanish island, Ibiza.

IBIZA - Former Brazil and Real Madrid great Ronaldo Nazario is currently in hospital in Ibiza recovering from pneumonia, local media said on Sunday.

Newspaper Diario de Ibiza said the two-time Ballon d’Or winner and 2002 World Cup Golden Boot winner is currently in the intensive care unit at the private Policlinica Nuestra Senora del Rosario hospital on the Spanish island, having been taken to a public hospital on the island on Friday evening.

Sources told Diario de Ibiza that Ronaldo was recovering well. The hospital could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment.

Ronaldo, who was on holiday in Ibiza when he was taken ill, retired from football in 2011 following a hugely successful career which featured stints at PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Brazilian sides Corinthians and Cruzeiro as well as Real Madrid, where he is a club ambassador.

He won two La Liga titles with Real, the Uefa Cup with Inter and lifted the World Cup in 1994 and 2002 with Brazil, also reaching the tournament’s final in 1998.

He picked up the Ballon d’Or award for the best player in the world in 1997 and 2002.