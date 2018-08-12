Public Service Dept to keep communication open on restructuring
The department’s Mava Scott says its undeniable that there are talks on the table on the restructuring of state micro organisations.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Public Service and Administration says it will keep communication channels open with workers in the public sector should there be any significant changes.
The department has refuted claims that government will be cutting 30,000 jobs over the next three years as suggested in recent reports.
It says the reports are misleading and damaging.
Reports emerged on Friday that Treasury had set aside R4 billion to start the process of issuing severance packages to employees in the sector.
But the department says there is no report or document to this effect.
“In whatever the president does they will have to engage social sector.”
Scott says the restructuring of state micro organisations should not only be looked at as an issue of numbers and retrenchment.
“What form and content will it take? What programmes will be introduced and so on.”
At the same time, Nehawu says it will meet with other public sector unions and the state to discuss the matter.
