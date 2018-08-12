Public Service Dept to keep communication open on restructuring

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
Go

Public Service Dept to keep communication open on restructuring

The department’s Mava Scott says its undeniable that there are talks on the table on the restructuring of state micro organisations.

FILE: Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Public Service and Administration says it will keep communication channels open with workers in the public sector should there be any significant changes.

The department has refuted claims that government will be cutting 30,000 jobs over the next three years as suggested in recent reports.

It says the reports are misleading and damaging.

Reports emerged on Friday that Treasury had set aside R4 billion to start the process of issuing severance packages to employees in the sector.

But the department says there is no report or document to this effect.

The department’s Mava Scott says its undeniable that there are talks on the table on the restructuring of state micro organisations.

“In whatever the president does they will have to engage social sector.”

Scott says the restructuring of state micro organisations should not only be looked at as an issue of numbers and retrenchment.

“What form and content will it take? What programmes will be introduced and so on.”

At the same time, Nehawu says it will meet with other public sector unions and the state to discuss the matter.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA