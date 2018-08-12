Protest breaks out in Hout Bay

It’s understood demonstrators are calling for the release of suspects arrested for abalone poaching.

CAPE TOWN - A protest has broken out at the Hout Bay Harbour in Cape Town.

The circumstances leading to the unrest are still unclear. But it’s understood demonstrators are calling for the release of suspects arrested for abalone poaching.

Roads have been barricaded, and tyres set alight.

Cape Town Metro Police officials have confirmed that protesters have congregated around a building belonging to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dayson says, “About 300 people have approached the deck offices. The building has been set alight. We have a number of officers making their way to the area.”

Protests now at Houtbay harbour - avoid the area pic.twitter.com/YoJYmT5jax — CVNWpatrols (@CVNWpatrols) August 12, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)