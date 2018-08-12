Popular Topics
Report: Jason Statham & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley set wedding date

The ‘Meg’ actor and the 31-year-old model will tie the knot before the end of the year.

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Picture: @rosiehw/Instagram.
Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Picture: @rosiehw/Instagram.
3 hours ago

LONDON - Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are planning to marry before the end of the year.

The Meg actor and the 31-year-old model - who have been together since 2010 and got engaged two years ago - will tie the knot before the end of the year and are planning a huge celebration of their marriage on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, the couple - who has son Jack, 14 months, together - will send out invitations for the celebrations in the next few weeks.

The couple had originally planned to get married last year but put their plans on hold because of Huntington-Whiteley’s pregnancy.

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty recently spoke of how “special” it has been to take time off work to be with Jack and 51-year-old Statham.

She said: “I took a bit of time off and had my baby.

“I tried to take the time at home to enjoy those first special months with my family.

“I have a wonderful personal life with lots of love and fun.”

And though Huntington-Whiteley didn’t want to sound “terribly smug”, she couldn’t be happier with her family life.

She said: “I don’t know how to explain it without sounding incredibly clichéd or terribly smug, but it is the most amazing time right now. I feel so happy, all the way from the bottom of my heart. Life just feels so full. The thing that surprised me the most is how all-consuming and deep a love you can feel. I’ve been very lucky to experience love in my life, but with your baby, there’s nothing else like it.”

And the blonde beauty loves bringing Jack up in sunny Los Angeles but admits she does miss her home country.

She said: “The Los Angeles lifestyle is so fantastic, but there’s this niggling part of me, every single day, that says, ‘When am I going to come home?’”

