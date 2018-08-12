Popular Topics
Police searching for 3 suspects after Krugersdorp cyclist shot & wounded

The cyclist was attacked in Krugersdorp near a hiking trail and was shot three times.

A 51-year-old cyclist was airlifted to a hospital after being shot during a suspected robbery in Krugersdorp. Picture: Netcare911.
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities are still searching for three suspects who were involved in a suspected robbery on Saturday which left a cyclist wounded.

The cyclist was attacked in Krugersdorp near a hiking trail and was shot three times.

First responders on the scene managed the wounds until the man was airlifted to the Milpark Hospital, where he is recovering.

No arrests have yet been made.

Police spokesperson Captain Appel Ernst says, “The incident is still under investigation. We’re looking for three suspects who were driving a white bakkie.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

