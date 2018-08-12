Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks described as caring person

Deputy president of the Muslim Judicial Council Sheikh Riyaad Fataar says Hendricks was full of humanity.

JOHANNESBURG - Following a day of mourning in the Muslim community after the passing of Islamic scholar Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks, the anti-apartheid activist is being described as a caring person.

Hendricks died on Friday in Cape Town at the age of 54.

He served as the president of the Muslim Judicial Council.

Deputy president of the Muslim Judicial Council Sheikh Riyaad Fataar says Hendricks was full of humanity.

“He was a person who really cared, when you came to him, he made time for you.”