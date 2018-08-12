Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks described as caring person

Hundreds take to Charlottesville streets a year after far-right rally
World
Deputy president of the Muslim Judicial Council Sheikh Riyaad Fataar says Hendricks was full of humanity.
JOHANNESBURG - Following a day of mourning in the Muslim community after the passing of Islamic scholar Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks, the anti-apartheid activist is being described as a caring person.
Hendricks died on Friday in Cape Town at the age of 54.
He served as the president of the Muslim Judicial Council.
Deputy president of the Muslim Judicial Council Sheikh Riyaad Fataar says Hendricks was full of humanity.
“He was a person who really cared, when you came to him, he made time for you.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.