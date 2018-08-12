Mashaba takes Guptas to court for alleged racial slur against black people
The mayor says he will be approaching the Equality Court with allegations of corruption and alleged racial slurs against black South Africans made by Atul and Ajay Gupta.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he will be approaching the Equality Court with allegations of corruption and alleged racial slurs against black South Africans made by embattled brothers, Atul and Ajay Gupta.
The mayor says he had written an open letter in his personal capacity to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams about the matter and gave the NPA 60 days to respond.
Mashaba says to date he’s received no reply.
The mayor adds that he’s spoken to past and present employees of the Gupta-founded news channel ANN7, who told him numerous accounts when the station’s bosses allegedly uttered racial slurs against black employees and black South Africans in general.
Mashaba says he hopes the matter can be addressed by the courts.
“I’m concerned with them being given the exit of the country without facing the consequences. I’m taking this matter to the Equality Court to ensure that Atul and his family explain to us, South Africans, and justify why he believes we’re lazy and corruptible.”
On the 11th June 2018 I wrote an open letter to Adv. Shaun Abrahams, the National Director of Public Prosecutions giving him 60 days to take swift action against the Gupta’s following revelations of their corrupt activities & alleged racist behavior towards black South Africans. pic.twitter.com/7AMBUxLY99— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) August 12, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
UJ professors ordered to pay back R14 million they stole from university
-
KZN, ANC officials gather at the scene of fatal Melmoth bus crash
-
Sars illegally paid Guptas R420 million, kept them in money laundering business
-
Protest breaks out in Hout Bay
-
Will Athol Trollip survive yet another motion of no confidence?
-
IRR warns politicians to tread carefully on land debate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.