Mashaba takes Guptas to court for alleged racial slur against black people

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he will be approaching the Equality Court with allegations of corruption and alleged racial slurs against black South Africans made by embattled brothers, Atul and Ajay Gupta.

The mayor says he had written an open letter in his personal capacity to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams about the matter and gave the NPA 60 days to respond.

Mashaba says to date he’s received no reply.

The mayor adds that he’s spoken to past and present employees of the Gupta-founded news channel ANN7, who told him numerous accounts when the station’s bosses allegedly uttered racial slurs against black employees and black South Africans in general.

Mashaba says he hopes the matter can be addressed by the courts.

“I’m concerned with them being given the exit of the country without facing the consequences. I’m taking this matter to the Equality Court to ensure that Atul and his family explain to us, South Africans, and justify why he believes we’re lazy and corruptible.”

On the 11th June 2018 I wrote an open letter to Adv. Shaun Abrahams, the National Director of Public Prosecutions giving him 60 days to take swift action against the Gupta’s following revelations of their corrupt activities & alleged racist behavior towards black South Africans. pic.twitter.com/7AMBUxLY99 — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) August 12, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)