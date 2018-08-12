KZN, ANC officials gather at the scene of fatal Melmoth bus crash

Cooperative governance MEC Nomsa Dube Ncube and the mayor in the area Nonhle Mkhulisi are also on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Community Safety Mxolisi Kaunda and ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule are on the scene of a deadly crash that claimed the lives of five people including an 11 month old baby.

About 70 members of the 12 Apostolic Church in Christ were travelling from Johannesburg to Empangeni for a gathering yesterday.

It's understood the driver lost control of the bus between Eshowe and Melmoth.

The driver is facing a culpable homicide charge.

The department's Kwanele Ncalane said, “They visited the scene together with the leadership of the church to inspect the scene and conduct a short prayer.”

Cooperative governance MEC Nomsa Dube Ncube and the mayor in the area Nonhle Mkhulisi are also visiting the scene.