Joburg police recover stolen vehicle in Orlando East

JOHANNESBURG - Police recovered a stolen vehicle on Saturday in Orlando East during on-going operations over the long weekend.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers also arrested a man for attempted murder and hijacking in Douglasdale after he shot and wounded a woman driving a white polo.

Officials say roadside vehicle inspections will also continue over the weekend.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says, “JMPD K9 Unit recovered a gold Toyota Corolla from Orlando East which was hijacked in Yeoville and found abandoned in Soweto. The car was taken to Lenasia police impound from the case to be finalised.”

Our @JMPDSafety K9 officers recovered a Hijacked Toyota Corolla in Orlando East, Soweto

The vehicle was hijacked in Yeoville



At the same time, police have impounded six vehicles.



Minnaar says, “JMPD officers impounded six vehicles from Jan Smut Avenue in operation Buya Mthetho and at least 110 cars have been stopped and checked. Motorists are reminded to drive with caution.”