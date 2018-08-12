Joburg police recover stolen vehicle in Orlando East

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
Go

Joburg police recover stolen vehicle in Orlando East

Police recovered a stolen vehicle on Saturday in Orlando East during on-going operations over the long weekend.

FILE: Picture: @JMPDSafety/Twitter.
FILE: Picture: @JMPDSafety/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police recovered a stolen vehicle on Saturday in Orlando East during on-going operations over the long weekend.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers also arrested a man for attempted murder and hijacking in Douglasdale after he shot and wounded a woman driving a white polo.

Officials say roadside vehicle inspections will also continue over the weekend.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says, “JMPD K9 Unit recovered a gold Toyota Corolla from Orlando East which was hijacked in Yeoville and found abandoned in Soweto. The car was taken to Lenasia police impound from the case to be finalised.”

At the same time, police have impounded six vehicles.

Minnaar says, “JMPD officers impounded six vehicles from Jan Smut Avenue in operation Buya Mthetho and at least 110 cars have been stopped and checked. Motorists are reminded to drive with caution.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA