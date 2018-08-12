IRR warns politicians to tread carefully on land debate

The Institute for Race Relations says the economic implications of expropriation without compensation are matched by the damage done by politicians when handling the debate.

JOHANNESBURG - The Institute for Race Relations says while it's difficult to draw a direct link between expropriation of land without compensation and the current rise in land grabs, adding that politicians must proceed cautiously with any policy that is likely to inflame tensions.

The institute says it has engaged with some communities concerned about the amendment of the Constitution.

Researcher Terence Corrigan says there is growing concern among some members of society.

“The word un-investable is coming up again and again, this often by people who have substantial holdings in South Africa.”