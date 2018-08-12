Home Affairs promises services will be back by Monday

Cape Town’s water restrictions still in place despite rain
Local
The Home Affairs Department has confirmed that its system is now functional and back online.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Home Affairs says there will be various checks conducted to ensure normal operations resume tomorrow after a power failure that resulted to a shut down.
The department has confirmed that its system is now functional and back online.
Limited services were available on Friday.
The department's Thulani Mavuso said, “We are comfortable that on Monday we will be able to service citizens.”
