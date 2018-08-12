Home Affairs promises services will be back by Monday

The Home Affairs Department has confirmed that its system is now functional and back online.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Home Affairs says there will be various checks conducted to ensure normal operations resume tomorrow after a power failure that resulted to a shut down.

Limited services were available on Friday.

The department's Thulani Mavuso said, “We are comfortable that on Monday we will be able to service citizens.”