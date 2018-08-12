Gautrain services to remain limited amid strike
Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager says services between OR Tambo International Airport and Johannesburg will be affected.
JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain services will be limited heading into the coming week as wage negotiations between striking workers and holding company Bombela remain deadlocked.
The strike will enter its 15th day on 13 August, with unions calling on Transport MEC Ismail Vadi to intervene.
The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) met with the United National Transport Union (Untu) and the transport service earlier on Sunday to mediate discussions.
Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager says services between OR Tambo International Airport and Johannesburg will be affected.
“During the off-peak period, a bus service will available at 20 minutes intervals between the airport and Sandton stations.”
Services between Hatfield and Johannesburg are expected to operate during peak hours on Monday.
“Hatfield station will be opened during peak hours, and trains will travel between Hatfield and Park Station. Passengers travelling on this route will no longer be required to change trains at Sandton.”
The afternoon peak has also been extended to between 3pm and 7pm.
Popular in Business
-
Sars illegally paid Guptas R420 million, kept them in money laundering business
-
Trump backs boycott of Harley Davidson in steel tariff dispute
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sued for defrauding shareholders
-
Western Cape concludes public hearings on draft ‘Uber Bill’
-
[LISTEN] Motsepe’s ARC to own SA’s first black-owned bank
-
Rand drops to its lowest since November
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.