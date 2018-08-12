Gautrain services to remain limited amid strike

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager says services between OR Tambo International Airport and Johannesburg will be affected.

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain services will be limited heading into the coming week as wage negotiations between striking workers and holding company Bombela remain deadlocked.

The strike will enter its 15th day on 13 August, with unions calling on Transport MEC Ismail Vadi to intervene.

The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) met with the United National Transport Union (Untu) and the transport service earlier on Sunday to mediate discussions.

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager says services between OR Tambo International Airport and Johannesburg will be affected.

“During the off-peak period, a bus service will available at 20 minutes intervals between the airport and Sandton stations.”

Services between Hatfield and Johannesburg are expected to operate during peak hours on Monday.

“Hatfield station will be opened during peak hours, and trains will travel between Hatfield and Park Station. Passengers travelling on this route will no longer be required to change trains at Sandton.”

The afternoon peak has also been extended to between 3pm and 7pm.