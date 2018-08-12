Fedusa on Gautrain wage talks: We’re making slow progress

Workers are now calling for a 9% wage increase, an R15 000 incentive bonus and other benefits such as housing, travel and late shift allowances.

JOHANNESBURG - The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) is still mediating talks between United National Transport Union (Untu) and Gautrain holding company Bombela.

The parties have been involved in talks throughout Sunday in an attempt to reach a wage agreement between striking workers and Gautrain.

Gautrain, meanwhile, is offering 8.6% and says it has given workers an 8% wage increase over the last five years which is above inflation.

Commuters, however, can expect delays tomorrow as negotiations are still ongoing.

Fedusa General Secretary Dennis George says, “The commission is doing subtle diplomacy between the management and the workers. We have two senior commissioners from the CCMA. But, we’re making slow progress, and we might probably have an agreement later on Sunday that we can present to the workers.”