‘Emergency procedures not followed’ in Wonderboom plane crash accident

Preliminary findings show that emergency procedures were not followed and that only the captain was certified to fly the aircraft.

JOHANNESBURG - Officials involved in the investigation of the Wonderboom airplane crash have released a preliminary report highlighting that emergency procedures were not followed when the left engine caught fire.

The plane crashed shortly after take-off in July on its way to a museum in the Netherlands.

Peter Mashaba‚ CAA executive of accident and incident investigations‚ says, “The current issued, released preliminary report contain two major sections; the factual information that has been obtained and the preliminary findings that have been identified during the ongoing investigation.”

The plane was certified to be operated by two crew members but was also operated by the maintenance engineer who is not part of the crew, according to the flight manual.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority says they must wait until all investigations are complete until they can comment.

“The CAA will provide comments only after the release of the final accident report.”

WATCH: Inside the Wonderboom plane crash

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)