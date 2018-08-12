EC man to appear in court for rape of elderly woman

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
Go

EC man to appear in court for rape of elderly woman

The 25-year-old man is alleged to have raped the woman earlier in the week after he gained access into her house.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape man is set to appear in the Butterworth Magistrates Court after he was charged with the rape of a 77-year-old woman.

The 25-year-old man is alleged to have raped the woman earlier in the week after he gained access into her house.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha says, “The suspect is alleged to have kicked the door, which then opened. And, then he overpowered the elderly woman and raped her. He is currently in custody.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA