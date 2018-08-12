EC man to appear in court for rape of elderly woman

Police searching for 3 suspects after Krugersdorp cyclist shot & wounded
The 25-year-old man is alleged to have raped the woman earlier in the week after he gained access into her house.
CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape man is set to appear in the Butterworth Magistrates Court after he was charged with the rape of a 77-year-old woman.
Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha says, “The suspect is alleged to have kicked the door, which then opened. And, then he overpowered the elderly woman and raped her. He is currently in custody.”
