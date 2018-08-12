DA in process of appointing new CT mayor

The process will involve an internal electoral college procedure where the party will open the process for candidates to apply for the top job.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape says the process of appointing a new Cape Town mayor will start tomorrow after Patricia de Lille announced she will be stepping down from the position.

The process will involve an internal electoral college procedure where the party will open the process for candidates to apply for the top job in the city.

De Lille's resignation takes effect at the end of October this year.

DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said, “The decision is likely to be taken by Fedex because they are the ones who handle the process of electing the mayor.”