Cops hunt for suspects who shot cyclist (50) in Krugersdorp

The man was shot multiple times in a suspected armed robbery.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have launched a manhunt for three suspects involved in a shooting of a 50 year old cyclist in Krugersdorp.

Paramedics airlifted the man to a specialised medical facility in Johannesburg.

The motive surrounding the shooting is still unknown.

The police's Appel Ernst said, “Anyone with information is urged to come forward.”