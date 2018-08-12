Cape Town’s water restrictions still in place despite rain

CAPE TOWN - Capetonians will have to wait longer before water restrictions are lifted.

The City of Cape Town says level 6B water restrictions will remain in place until national government decides to relax water restrictions in the metro.

Citizens are required to use 50 litres of water per person per day.

Dam levels in the Cape Town are nearly 57% full.

Mayco member for Water and Sanitation, Xanthea Limberg said, “The dam levels are still at 36.9% with only a 0.2% increase from last week. We are not in apposition to reduce the restrictions.”