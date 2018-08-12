Popular Topics
#BlacksOnlyComedyShow: Taxi drivers in make-up and Jay Z 'dating' Zodwa WA Bantu

David Kau's 15th installment of the Blacks Only comedy show left a packed Ticketpro Dome crowd in stitches.

Blacks Only comedy show poster. Picture: @davidkau1/Twitter.
Blacks Only comedy show poster. Picture: @davidkau1/Twitter.
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Imagine if taxi drivers could wear make-up to work every day...

Local comedian Sifiso Nene had the best act of how that would play out at the taxi rank and it was his taxi driver-centred set that got him a massive round of applause and a standing ovation at the Ticketpro Dome on Saturday night.

The Empangeni-born star was part of David Kau's 15th instalment of the Blacks Only comedy show. He not only took taxi drivers to the make-up counter, he also took them to heaven on Judgement Day.

His set also got the crowd showing him some love on social media, with some declaring him the best act of the night.

Other of the funny acts of the night included Mpho 'Popps' Modikoane's experience of flying business class and all the perks that come with it, and US comedian Ruben Paul's trip to Sandton vs his trip to Alexandra.

But it was UK star Daliso Chaponda's shot at Zodwa WA Bantu that had some in stitches, others in shock, while most didn't know whether to laugh or be angry.

The show will hit the Cape Town ICC on Tuesday.

