Basic Education Department ‘ready’ for final matric exams

CAPE TOWN - The Basic Education Department says its gearing up for hundreds of thousands of students to write their final matric exams.

The exams are scheduled to last from mid-October to the end of November

The department says it expects to receive reports from the different provinces on the state of security, the number of students writing exams and other important information in the first week of September.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says although the department has not yet completed all final checks, they are ready for the exam period.

“We’re confident that all is going according to plans because we work around the clock when preparing for exams. We don’t stop during the year. We visit provinces to make sure that all requirements are met.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)