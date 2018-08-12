Popular Topics
Badgers FC hosts tournament to raise funds to send 3 CT girls to New York

Club captain Romaney Pinnock says all proceeds will go towards Save-Ed foundation, to fund three girls who are part of the Ted-Ed Clubs.

Badgers Football club in Cape Town hosted a five-a-side tournament fundraiser on Women’s Day, 9 August 2018, to send three girls to New York. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
Badgers Football club in Cape Town hosted a five-a-side tournament fundraiser on Women’s Day, 9 August 2018, to send three girls to New York. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – On 9 August, the Badgers Football Club in Cape Town hosted a five-a-side tournament fundraiser to send three girls to the US.

Fourteen teams participated in the tournament.

Club captain Romaney Pinnock says all proceeds will go towards Save-Ed foundation, to fund three girls who are part of the Ted-Ed Clubs.

They [three girls] will be flying to New York in November 2018 to participate in the Ted-Ed Education Conference.

People from all over, young and old, had their game faces on at the Badgers Football Club’s event.

This is all to raise funds for Brandy Chiremba, Mary Chirwa and Okuhle Nomadluka who will be attending a Ted-Ed Education Conference in November.

Ted-Ed Club is an NGO in Cape Town which teaches children to research topics, deliver talks and to speak in public.

Pinnock says it was ideal to host the event on Women's Day.

“The Club is all about empowering women through team sports, through building a culture of acceptance and being there for each other. So, it was obvious that we needed an event for Women’s Day.”

Okuhle Nomadluka says she is excited: “I’m excited to go to New York because I’ve never been on a plane. I joined Ted-Ed Club because I knew that it would change my life.”

Organisers say they’ve so far raised R25,000 and will need a total of R100,000 for the girls.

