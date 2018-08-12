AfriForum claims to be in possession of list of farms targeted for expropriation
AfriForum's deputy CEO Ernst Roets has called on farmers to view the list.
JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum says even though it cannot confirm whether a list of targeted farms for land expropriation without compensation is true, they believe the probability is high enough for them to believe so.
The solidarity group says the list is allegedly doing the rounds within the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform.
AfriForum has since published the list on its website.
AfriForum's deputy CEO Ernst Roets has called on farmers to view the list.
“We cannot say with absolute certainty that it’s the list of farms that are being targeted. But we believe the probability that this might be the list is high enough. And we have offered a way for people whose names are on the list to contact us, so we can prepare for a joint legal action.”
Roets could not disclose how AfriForum received the information.
“Unfortunately, I’m not in a position to say how we received the document. But, I can say it is the document that is circulating within the Department of Land Reform.”
At the same time, AfriForum has spoken out against the list.
Roets says the main focus is to contact the farm owners mentioned on the list.
“We believe it’s more important, at this stage, to contact the people whose names are on the list. We’re not sure if we can trust the department because they’ve been sending so many mixed messages, there’s a lot of uncertainty coming from the department.”
PLANS TO AMEND THE CONSTITUTION
The African National Congress (ANC) will push ahead with plans to amend the constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation, President Cyril Ramaphosa said earlier in August, a move likely to unnerve investors.
The ANC had said in May it would “test the argument” that land redistribution without compensation is permitted under current laws, a plan that would have avoided the risky strategy of trying to change the constitution.
The proposal was first adopted in December by the party.
Most land remains in white hands, making it a potent symbol of lingering inequalities 25 years on from the end of apartheid.
Click here to view AfriForum's list.
Additional reporting by Reuters.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
