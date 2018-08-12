5 people dead after Melmoth bus accident

It’s understood the group of about 70 people was travelling to Empangeni from Johannesburg for a church service when the accident occurred.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people including an 11 month old baby have died in a bus accident near Melmoth in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police say several others were seriously injured and airlifted to hospitals nearby.

The police's Thembeka Mbele says a case of culpable homocide has been opened.

“We are investigating the circumstances around the incident.”