5 people dead after Melmoth bus accident

-
Home Affairs promises services will be back by MondayLocal
-
Talks between Santaco, ANC to continueLocal
-
DA in process of appointing new CT mayorPolitics
-
Hundreds take to Charlottesville streets a year after far-right rallyWorld
-
Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks described as caring personLocal
-
Economist calls for poultry products to be added to zero rated VAT itemsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Home Affairs promises services will be back by MondayLocal
-
Talks between Santaco, ANC to continueLocal
-
DA in process of appointing new CT mayorPolitics
-
Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks described as caring personLocal
-
Economist calls for poultry products to be added to zero rated VAT itemsBusiness
-
Cops hunt for suspects who shot cyclist (50) in KrugersdorpLocal
Popular Topics
-
Mickelson misses out on automatic Ryder Cup berthSport
-
Chelsea and Spurs win away as promoted teams struggleSport
-
Bairstow & Woakes put England in strong position at Lord’sSport
-
Halep defeats Garcia to reach semifinal in MontrealSport
-
Pogba penalty sets United on way to win over LeicesterSport
-
Anderson does the damage as India rolled out for 107Sport
Lotto results: Saturday 11 august 2018
-
Alyssa Milano: I ‘wish’ I was asked about ‘Charmed’ rebootLifestyle
-
Travis Scott gifts Kylie Jenner Rolls Royce for 21st birthdayLifestyle
-
Justin Timberlake planning to release his first bookLifestyle
-
Demi Lovato ‘doing good’, says friendLifestyle
-
Rita Ora to honour Avicii at 2018 MTV VMAsLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 10 August 2018Lifestyle
-
Demi Lovato seeking extra treatment in ChicagoLifestyle
-
'Insatiable' TV cast rejects fat-shaming jibes but reviews are harshLifestyle
-
'Cold War' opens largest Sarajevo film festivalLifestyle
-
ANC concerned by negative impact of high data costsLocal
-
Talks between CT taxi groups, ANC set to continueLocal
-
DA WC leaders to begin process of appointing De Lille’s replacementLocal
-
Jiba awaits Ramaphosa’s response on her fitness to hold officePolitics
-
ANC: Mobile operators & Icasa must lead in lowering data costsLocal
-
ANC leaders in Western Cape for weekend outreach programmesPolitics
-
[OPINION] #WomensDay The men we hate, are the boys we raiseOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA may finally be marching towards solutions to sexual violenceOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Can a regional court be a viable alternative to the ICC in Africa?Opinion
-
[BOOK EXTRACT] Turning and turningOpinion
-
[OPINION] How should we celebrate Women’s Day?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Will Zimbabwe’s messy election get messier?Opinion
-
[MAP] Following the money: Cash-in-transit heists across SALocal
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
Jury awards $289m to man who blamed Monsanto’s weed killer for cancerWorld
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sued for defrauding shareholdersBusiness
-
Gautrain says it's willing to return to wage negotiationsBusiness
-
NUM to sign Eskom’s salary offer with conditionsBusiness
-
Nehawu to give govt on hard time on planned job cutsBusiness
-
Rand drops to its lowest since NovemberBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 12°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 12°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 12°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 11°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 0°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 7°C
5 people dead after Melmoth bus accident
It’s understood the group of about 70 people was travelling to Empangeni from Johannesburg for a church service when the accident occurred.
JOHANNESBURG - Five people including an 11 month old baby have died in a bus accident near Melmoth in KwaZulu-Natal.
It’s understood the group of about 70 people was travelling to Empangeni from Johannesburg for a church service yesterday when the accident occurred.
#mercywing4 landing at the #buscrash pic.twitter.com/XWYormAtBq— KZN EMS (@KZN_EMS) August 11, 2018
Police say several others were seriously injured and airlifted to hospitals nearby.
The police's Thembeka Mbele says a case of culpable homocide has been opened.
“We are investigating the circumstances around the incident.”
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
UJ professors ordered to pay back R14 million they stole from university3 days ago
-
Sars illegally paid Guptas R420 million, kept them in money laundering business4 days ago
-
DA in process of appointing new CT mayorone hour ago
-
Investigation team releases preliminary report on Wonderboom plane crash14 hours ago
-
Cops hunt for suspects who shot cyclist (50) in Krugersdorp3 hours ago
-
Economist calls for poultry products to be added to zero rated VAT items3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.