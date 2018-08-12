4 dead in separate car accidents in the WC

Two children died in a collision on the R45 near Hopefield, while two people were killed on the N1 near Plattekloof on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Four people have died in separate car accidents in the Western Cape this weekend.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said, “The driver who caused the accident fled the scene.”